California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

CRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE CRC opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20. California Resources has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.28.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $2,178,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $447,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 711,249 shares of company stock worth $30,905,875 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in California Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $384,436,000 after buying an additional 188,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 572.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 915,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in California Resources by 2,918.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,882,000 after buying an additional 993,406 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

