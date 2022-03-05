California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 5,205 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,705 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth $215,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth $228,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth $229,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.92 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average is $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 30.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

