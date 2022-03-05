California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.78 Million Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 158.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 111.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,012,000 after acquiring an additional 656,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 148.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 357,664 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 12.7% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,464,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,155,000 after acquiring an additional 277,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4,603.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 273,453 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.16 and a beta of 2.19. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $206,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 3,214 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $69,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,070 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

