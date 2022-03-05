California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nelnet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Nelnet by 92,520.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the third quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Nelnet stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 61.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.76. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.27. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.48%.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $490,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $48,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

