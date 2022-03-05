California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $6,029,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 9.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth $253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 23.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,565 shares during the period.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $112,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $197,272.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,069 shares of company stock worth $1,044,599 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SGRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

About Surgery Partners (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.