California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LZB. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 705.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LZB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE LZB opened at $29.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.08.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $967,093.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,553,073.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

La-Z-Boy Profile (Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.