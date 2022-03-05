California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,834 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

OII has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile (Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.