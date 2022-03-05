California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 565 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter valued at about $994,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NWN opened at $55.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.86. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NWN shares. Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

