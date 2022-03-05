Canaccord Genuity Group Raises SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $57.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.36.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.18 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,161,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,226. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 441.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 58,786 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.