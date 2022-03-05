Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CFPZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canfor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. Canfor has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

