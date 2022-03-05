Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Lowered to C$37.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CFP. CIBC upped their price objective on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Canfor and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canfor from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.33.

Get Canfor alerts:

Shares of CFP opened at C$28.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Canfor has a 12 month low of C$22.46 and a 12 month high of C$35.53.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.