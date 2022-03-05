Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 83.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,898,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBGL stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,741,289. Cannabis Global has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Cannabis Global, Inc operates as a cannabinoid and hemp extract science-forward company that develops infusion and delivery technologies. It has a portfolio of intellectual property in the areas of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid polymeric nanoparticles. The firm markets its consumer products under the Hemp You Can Feel brand name.

