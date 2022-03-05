Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,219 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 5,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 104,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MPC opened at $77.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

