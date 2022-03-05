Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 15,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $100.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $100.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.82.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

