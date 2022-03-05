Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $992,000 Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.91.

Equifax stock opened at $227.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.81 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.72.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.