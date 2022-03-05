Captrust Financial Advisors Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hershey were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hershey by 110.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,051,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 679,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,009,000 after acquiring an additional 370,564 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Hershey by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 463,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,503,000 after purchasing an additional 273,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,680,000 after acquiring an additional 211,266 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,019,611 shares of company stock worth $207,158,028. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $212.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $146.06 and a twelve month high of $213.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.87.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.