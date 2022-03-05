Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Avantor were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 12.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 801,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 88,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,384,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,672,000 after purchasing an additional 361,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $2,422,471.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,901. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AVTR opened at $33.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.84. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVTR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

