Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in MaxLinear were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MXL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 58.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,028 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,581,000 after buying an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 333.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 28,846 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.70. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 105.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MXL. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

