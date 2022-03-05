Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Insider Sells $20,336.06 in Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) insider Scott Terrillion sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $20,336.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Terrillion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Scott Terrillion sold 1,972 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $20,291.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $10.70 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $572.01 million, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after buying an additional 696,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after buying an additional 491,850 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 418,199 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,396,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

