Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CARA. TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

CARA stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. 592,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,954. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.01 million, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

