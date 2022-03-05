Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.53. 106,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,127. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 560.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory therapies for cardiovascular disease (CVD). Their lead product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutical manufactured cannabidiol formulation being investigated in a Phase II/III study in hospitalized patients testing positive for COVID-19 with a prior history of, or risk factors for CVD.

