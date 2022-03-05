Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CSII. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $889.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 2,500 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $46,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Points purchased 2,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,567 shares of company stock valued at $121,319 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 200,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 129,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,007,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,597,000 after purchasing an additional 309,673 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

