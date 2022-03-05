Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,845 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNOV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 94.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth $1,579,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 25.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 18.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - November alerts:

NYSEARCA BNOV opened at $30.98 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $33.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.