Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 780 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,692,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,855,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,258,000 after buying an additional 203,112 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,668,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,147,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,653,000 after buying an additional 85,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,574,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $197.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $169.77 and a one year high of $222.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.82.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

