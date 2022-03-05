Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $118,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after buying an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,098 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,206,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,240 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,965,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,891. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $37.13 and a one year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

