Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $137,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.43 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.45. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

