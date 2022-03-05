Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $149,000 Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 283.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $104.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.06. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $103.60 and a 12 month high of $109.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

