Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Invests $101,000 in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,524,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ATVCU opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

