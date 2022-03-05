Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

CWST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

CWST stock traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $82.31. 283,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,447. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $89.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 102.89, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $132,362.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $2,230,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,110,324 over the last ninety days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 42,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,231,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,050,000 after acquiring an additional 114,237 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,090,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.