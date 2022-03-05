Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CSTL. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $78.92.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $712,663.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 66,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,570 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,339,000 after acquiring an additional 45,829 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 30,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,598,000 after purchasing an additional 125,419 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

