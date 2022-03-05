Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.66. 4,334,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,124,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.06.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

