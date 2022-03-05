CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CBB Bancorp stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.72. CBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. CBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.70%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

