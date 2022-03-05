C&C Group (LON:CCR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $196.80

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 196.80 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 197.90 ($2.66), with a volume of 55619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199.80 ($2.68).

Several research firms have recently commented on CCR. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 292 ($3.92) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.89) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 224.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 234.62. The stock has a market cap of £718.99 million and a P/E ratio of -11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

