CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.72 Million

Equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) will post sales of $85.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.34 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $82.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $316.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $313.70 million to $318.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $356.26 million, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $357.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CECO Environmental.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CECE. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CECO Environmental stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.12. 87,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.34 million, a PE ratio of 102.40, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,426 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $31,796.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 158,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

