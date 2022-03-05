Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,147,000 after purchasing an additional 346,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,433 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,823,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after buying an additional 1,367,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 356,931 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDEV stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,260,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,109,939. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 5.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

