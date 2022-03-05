Center For Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,813 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 93,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,187,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 253,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 766,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,395,000 after acquiring an additional 425,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

