Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,500 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the January 31st total of 773,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Centerra Gold stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 80,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,897. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -17.69%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.