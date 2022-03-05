Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.02.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

TSE:CG opened at C$12.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.86. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$13.64.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.