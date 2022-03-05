Centiva Capital LP Buys New Position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWAG. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,904,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,821,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Software Acquisition Group Inc III is based in LAS VEGAS.

