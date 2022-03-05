Centiva Capital LP Takes $1.70 Million Position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Veoneer during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Veoneer during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Veoneer during the third quarter worth about $3,869,000. Finally, Twin Securities Inc. bought a new position in Veoneer during the third quarter worth about $1,621,000. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNE stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.36. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of Veoneer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $37,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

