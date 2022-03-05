Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 125,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,446,133 shares.The stock last traded at $6.88 and had previously closed at $6.72.
EBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.79.
About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.
