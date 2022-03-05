Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 125,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,446,133 shares.The stock last traded at $6.88 and had previously closed at $6.72.

EBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,662 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter worth $4,400,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 431,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 284,382 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2,572.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 362,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 349,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter valued at $1,705,000. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

