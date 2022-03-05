Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,479.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,304,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,809 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,663,000 after buying an additional 1,004,956 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,926,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,574,000 after buying an additional 735,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $15,887,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $33.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.34.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.