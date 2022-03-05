Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $597,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $161.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.21 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

