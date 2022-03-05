Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 178,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 656,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,777,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average is $49.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.53. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

