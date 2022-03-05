Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $610,000 Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $3,724,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $460,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 297,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,688,000 after buying an additional 147,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $203.85 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.35 and a fifty-two week high of $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.43.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

