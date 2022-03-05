Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New Investment in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,265,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

AVXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

AVXL stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $789.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.72. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

