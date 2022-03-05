Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 3,151 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWV. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 120.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWV opened at $47.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.25. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $40.63 and a 1-year high of $50.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

