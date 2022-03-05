Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stake in Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $224,000.
NYSEARCA:FLMB opened at $25.91 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90.
