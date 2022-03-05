Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 575 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

J stock opened at $127.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.83. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.13 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on J. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.78.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

