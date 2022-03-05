Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,292,000 after acquiring an additional 41,010 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,092,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 41,831 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 244,450 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 555,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,365 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -182.86%.

BEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

